Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Liberty Broadband worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3,594.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.9% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 107,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,800. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

