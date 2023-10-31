Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,733 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 148,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,644. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

