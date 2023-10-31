Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 552,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,164. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

