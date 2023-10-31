Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 220.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

