Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 794,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,394. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

