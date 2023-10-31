Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

