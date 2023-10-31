Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 170.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 254,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

