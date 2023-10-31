Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 13,576 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 445,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

