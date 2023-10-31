Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $25,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.64. 175,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,108. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
