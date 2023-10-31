Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 361 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 567,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

