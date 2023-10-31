Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 1.88% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

