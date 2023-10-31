Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,564,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

