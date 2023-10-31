Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.14. 887,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

