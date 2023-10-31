Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

