Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

