Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,576. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

