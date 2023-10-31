Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 740,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,374. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

