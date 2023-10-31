Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 1,196,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,608,196. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

