Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 586,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

