Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.09. 275,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,180. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.83 and a 200-day moving average of $494.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.