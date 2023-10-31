Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.42. 123,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

