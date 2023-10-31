Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $30.36 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. 244,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.