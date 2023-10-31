Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 5,169,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,070,270. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

