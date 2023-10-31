Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on
Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %
Snap-on stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,202. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.