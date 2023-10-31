Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HRL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 487,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

