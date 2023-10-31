Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. 852,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,751. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

