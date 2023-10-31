Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 6,797,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

