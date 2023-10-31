Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,998. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.