Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

