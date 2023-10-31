Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,999 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. 813,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,327. The firm has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,076 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

