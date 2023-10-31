Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. 348,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

