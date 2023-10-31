Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 237,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.