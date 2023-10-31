Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.03. The company had a trading volume of 405,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

