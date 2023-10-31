Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $316,639.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,673 shares of company stock worth $769,075. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.