Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,353. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

