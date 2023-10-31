Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 529,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 404,139 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,322. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

