Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 549,891 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

