Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 349,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,536. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

