Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,909. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.