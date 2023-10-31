Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,055. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

