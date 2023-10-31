Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.