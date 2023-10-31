Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.