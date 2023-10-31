Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $185.96. 103,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.