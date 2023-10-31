LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 130.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 213,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.