Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 385,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,436. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,522,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

