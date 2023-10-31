LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCD. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.
Shares of SCD stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
