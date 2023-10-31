loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
loanDepot Stock Performance
loanDepot stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 135,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.46. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.02.
Insider Transactions at loanDepot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 444.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 104.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 32.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.