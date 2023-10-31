Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

