Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $34,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 1,485.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,146,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HCVIU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.17.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.