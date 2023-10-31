Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.50%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

