Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $67,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

NATI stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

